Thursday's contest between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-4) and Virginia Cavaliers (8-4) going head-to-head at Hank McCamish Pavilion has a projected final score of 72-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia Tech, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Cavaliers fell in their last outing 72-61 against NC State on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Georgia Tech 72, Virginia 67

Other ACC Predictions

Virginia Schedule Analysis

  • The Cavaliers notched their signature win of the season on November 30, when they secured an 87-81 victory over the Missouri Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 79) in our computer rankings.
  • Virginia has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (six).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 87-81 at home over Missouri (No. 79) on November 30
  • 81-59 over Tulane (No. 170) on November 24
  • 74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 203) on November 12
  • 80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 206) on November 15
  • 76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 214) on November 8

Virginia Leaders

  • Kymora Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 39.5 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (19-for-71)
  • Camryn Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 BLK, 44.8 FG%
  • Jillian Brown: 6.7 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)
  • Alexia Smith: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • London Clarkson: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.0 FG%

Virginia Performance Insights

  • The Cavaliers outscore opponents by 12.5 points per game (posting 76.9 points per game, 54th in college basketball, and allowing 64.4 per outing, 187th in college basketball) and have a +150 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.