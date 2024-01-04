Thursday's contest between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-4) and Virginia Cavaliers (8-4) going head-to-head at Hank McCamish Pavilion has a projected final score of 72-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia Tech, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Cavaliers fell in their last outing 72-61 against NC State on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 72, Virginia 67

Other ACC Predictions

Virginia Schedule Analysis

The Cavaliers notched their signature win of the season on November 30, when they secured an 87-81 victory over the Missouri Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 79) in our computer rankings.

Virginia has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (six).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

87-81 at home over Missouri (No. 79) on November 30

81-59 over Tulane (No. 170) on November 24

74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 203) on November 12

80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 206) on November 15

76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 214) on November 8

Virginia Leaders

Kymora Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 39.5 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (19-for-71)

12.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 39.5 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (19-for-71) Camryn Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 BLK, 44.8 FG%

14.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 BLK, 44.8 FG% Jillian Brown: 6.7 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)

6.7 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23) Alexia Smith: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) London Clarkson: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.0 FG%

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers outscore opponents by 12.5 points per game (posting 76.9 points per game, 54th in college basketball, and allowing 64.4 per outing, 187th in college basketball) and have a +150 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.