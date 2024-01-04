The Virginia Tech Hokies (10-2) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-9) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

  • The Hokies' 81.7 points per game are 18 more points than the 63.7 the Demon Deacons give up.
  • Virginia Tech has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.
  • Wake Forest has a 4-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.7 points.
  • The Demon Deacons record 59.3 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 55.4 the Hokies give up.
  • When Wake Forest puts up more than 55.4 points, it is 3-4.
  • When Virginia Tech allows fewer than 59.3 points, it is 9-0.
  • The Demon Deacons are making 38.1% of their shots from the field, 4.8% higher than the Hokies allow to opponents (33.3%).
  • The Hokies make 47.6% of their shots from the field, 7.7% higher than the Demon Deacons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Virginia Tech Leaders

  • Elizabeth Kitley: 19.9 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.1 BLK, 53.5 FG%
  • Georgia Amoore: 16.8 PTS, 7.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 33 3PT% (31-for-94)
  • Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72)
  • Cayla King: 8.8 PTS, 33 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (31-for-92)
  • Olivia Summiel: 4.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Rutgers W 84-59 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/21/2023 William & Mary W 76-43 Cassell Coliseum
12/31/2023 Pittsburgh W 91-41 Cassell Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1/7/2024 NC State - Cassell Coliseum
1/11/2024 Miami (FL) - Cassell Coliseum

