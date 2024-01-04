How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (10-2) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-9) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison
- The Hokies' 81.7 points per game are 18 more points than the 63.7 the Demon Deacons give up.
- Virginia Tech has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.
- Wake Forest has a 4-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.7 points.
- The Demon Deacons record 59.3 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 55.4 the Hokies give up.
- When Wake Forest puts up more than 55.4 points, it is 3-4.
- When Virginia Tech allows fewer than 59.3 points, it is 9-0.
- The Demon Deacons are making 38.1% of their shots from the field, 4.8% higher than the Hokies allow to opponents (33.3%).
- The Hokies make 47.6% of their shots from the field, 7.7% higher than the Demon Deacons' defensive field-goal percentage.
Virginia Tech Leaders
- Elizabeth Kitley: 19.9 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.1 BLK, 53.5 FG%
- Georgia Amoore: 16.8 PTS, 7.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 33 3PT% (31-for-94)
- Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72)
- Cayla King: 8.8 PTS, 33 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (31-for-92)
- Olivia Summiel: 4.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 84-59
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/21/2023
|William & Mary
|W 76-43
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 91-41
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|NC State
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.