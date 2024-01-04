The Virginia Tech Hokies (10-2) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-9) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

The Hokies' 81.7 points per game are 18 more points than the 63.7 the Demon Deacons give up.

Virginia Tech has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.

Wake Forest has a 4-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.7 points.

The Demon Deacons record 59.3 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 55.4 the Hokies give up.

When Wake Forest puts up more than 55.4 points, it is 3-4.

When Virginia Tech allows fewer than 59.3 points, it is 9-0.

The Demon Deacons are making 38.1% of their shots from the field, 4.8% higher than the Hokies allow to opponents (33.3%).

The Hokies make 47.6% of their shots from the field, 7.7% higher than the Demon Deacons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 19.9 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.1 BLK, 53.5 FG%

19.9 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.1 BLK, 53.5 FG% Georgia Amoore: 16.8 PTS, 7.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 33 3PT% (31-for-94)

16.8 PTS, 7.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 33 3PT% (31-for-94) Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72)

10.8 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72) Cayla King: 8.8 PTS, 33 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (31-for-92)

8.8 PTS, 33 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (31-for-92) Olivia Summiel: 4.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Tech Schedule