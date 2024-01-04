Thursday's game that pits the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies (10-2) against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-9) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-59 in favor of Virginia Tech, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on January 4.

In their last game on Sunday, the Hokies claimed a 91-41 victory against Pittsburgh.

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, Wake Forest 59

Other ACC Predictions

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies defeated the Kansas Jayhawks (No. 51-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 59-58 win on November 24 -- their signature win of the season.

Virginia Tech has seven wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 51) on November 24

84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 147) on December 17

76-70 over Tulane (No. 170) on November 25

91-41 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 187) on December 31

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 197) on November 20

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 19.9 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.1 BLK, 53.5 FG%

19.9 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.1 BLK, 53.5 FG% Georgia Amoore: 16.8 PTS, 7.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 33 3PT% (31-for-94)

16.8 PTS, 7.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 33 3PT% (31-for-94) Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72)

10.8 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72) Cayla King: 8.8 PTS, 33 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (31-for-92)

8.8 PTS, 33 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (31-for-92) Olivia Summiel: 4.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies' +315 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.7 points per game (23rd in college basketball) while allowing 55.4 per contest (40th in college basketball).

