The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-4) will host the Virginia Cavaliers (8-4) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network X

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Cavaliers score an average of 76.9 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 62.3 the Yellow Jackets allow.

Virginia has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.

Georgia Tech is 9-2 when it allows fewer than 76.9 points.

The Yellow Jackets average 74.1 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 64.4 the Cavaliers allow.

Georgia Tech has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 64.4 points.

Virginia is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 74.1 points.

This year the Yellow Jackets are shooting 44.5% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cavaliers concede.

Virginia Leaders

Kymora Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 39.5 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (19-for-71)

12.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 39.5 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (19-for-71) Camryn Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 BLK, 44.8 FG%

14.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 BLK, 44.8 FG% Jillian Brown: 6.7 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)

6.7 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23) Alexia Smith: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) London Clarkson: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51 FG%

Virginia Schedule