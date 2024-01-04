Thursday's contest that pits the William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-0 CAA) versus the Elon Phoenix (7-6, 0-0 CAA) at Kaplan Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-76 in favor of William & Mary. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

According to our computer prediction, Elon is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 2.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 154.5 over/under.

William & Mary vs. Elon Game Info & Odds

William & Mary vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 78, Elon 76

Spread & Total Prediction for William & Mary vs. Elon

Pick ATS: Elon (+2.5)



Elon (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)



William & Mary has a 4-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Elon, who is 4-6-0 ATS. A total of eight out of the Tribe's games this season have hit the over, and eight of the Phoenix's games have gone over. The teams average 157.1 points per game, 2.6 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, William & Mary is 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall while Elon has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

William & Mary Performance Insights

The Tribe's +34 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.6 points per game (147th in college basketball) while allowing 74 per outing (259th in college basketball).

William & Mary records 35.8 rebounds per game (220th in college basketball) while allowing 34 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.8 boards per game.

William & Mary makes 9.5 three-pointers per game (36th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (8.2). It is shooting 34.4% from deep (141st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.4%.

The Tribe score 100.4 points per 100 possessions (72nd in college basketball), while giving up 96.9 points per 100 possessions (322nd in college basketball).

William & Mary loses the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 10.7 (86th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.5.

