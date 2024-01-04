The Elon Phoenix (7-6, 0-0 CAA) will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak at the William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

William & Mary vs. Elon Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

William & Mary Stats Insights

The Tribe are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Phoenix allow to opponents.

In games William & Mary shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Tribe are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix sit at 214th.

The Tribe score 76.6 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 76.8 the Phoenix give up.

William & Mary is 4-2 when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

William & Mary is scoring 87.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 18.4 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (69.2).

The Tribe are giving up 59 points per game this year in home games, which is 25.5 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (84.5).

William & Mary is averaging 10.8 treys per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.5 more threes and 5.2% points better than it is averaging on the road (9.3 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule