The Elon Phoenix (7-6, 0-0 CAA) will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak at the William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

William & Mary vs. Elon Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
  • TV: FloHoops

William & Mary Stats Insights

  • The Tribe are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Phoenix allow to opponents.
  • In games William & Mary shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
  • The Tribe are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix sit at 214th.
  • The Tribe score 76.6 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 76.8 the Phoenix give up.
  • William & Mary is 4-2 when scoring more than 76.8 points.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

  • William & Mary is scoring 87.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 18.4 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (69.2).
  • The Tribe are giving up 59 points per game this year in home games, which is 25.5 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (84.5).
  • William & Mary is averaging 10.8 treys per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.5 more threes and 5.2% points better than it is averaging on the road (9.3 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg W 99-50 Kaplan Arena
12/21/2023 @ Pepperdine L 71-59 Firestone Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Navy L 77-65 Navy Alumni Hall
1/4/2024 Elon - Kaplan Arena
1/6/2024 Drexel - Kaplan Arena
1/11/2024 @ Hampton - Hampton Convocation Center

