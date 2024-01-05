On Friday, January 5, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center, the New York Knicks (19-15) will aim to end a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Philadelphia 76ers (23-10), airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and MSG.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the 76ers vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

76ers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN and MSG

ESPN and MSG Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

76ers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total 76ers Moneyline Knicks Moneyline BetMGM 76ers (-6.5) 226.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel 76ers (-6.5) 227 -255 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

76ers vs Knicks Additional Info

76ers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The 76ers have a +335 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.2 points per game. They're putting up 120.7 points per game to rank sixth in the league and are allowing 110.5 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Knicks put up 115.3 points per game (14th in league) while allowing 113.3 per outing (12th in NBA). They have a +68 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The teams combine to score 236 points per game, 9.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 223.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than this contest's total.

Philadelphia has covered 23 times in 33 games with a spread this season.

New York has compiled an 18-16-0 ATS record so far this season.

76ers and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs 76ers +1200 +550 - Knicks +5000 +2500 -

