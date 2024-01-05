76ers vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 5
The Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (19-15) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and MSG.
76ers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
76ers vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 119 - Knicks 111
76ers vs Knicks Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for 76ers vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: 76ers (- 6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-7.6)
- Pick OU:
Under (233.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 229.9
- The 76ers' .697 ATS win percentage (23-10-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Knicks' .529 mark (18-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
- Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 75% of the time. That's more often than New York covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).
- New York and its opponents have exceeded the total 52.9% of the time this season (18 out of 34). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (21 out of 33).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the 76ers are 21-4, while the Knicks are 6-11 as moneyline underdogs.
76ers Performance Insights
- The 76ers are posting 120.7 points per game this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really played well defensively, surrendering just 110.5 points per game (fourth-best).
- With 44.2 rebounds per game, Philadelphia is 13th in the NBA. It gives up 43 rebounds per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.
- This season, the 76ers rank 21st in the league in assists, dishing out 25.5 per game.
- With 14.3 forced turnovers per game, Philadelphia ranks fifth-best in the league. It ranks sixth in the league by averaging 12 turnovers per contest.
- This year, the 76ers are making 12.2 threes per game (20th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.5% (eighth-ranked) from downtown.
Knicks Performance Insights
- With 115.3 points scored per game and 113.3 points allowed, the Knicks are 15th in the NBA offensively and 12th defensively.
- On the glass, New York is fifth-best in the league in rebounds (45.4 per game). It is second-best in rebounds conceded (40.7 per game).
- The Knicks are third-worst in the NBA in assists (23.8 per game) in 2023-24.
- In 2023-24, New York is eighth in the league in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and 19th in turnovers forced (12.9).
- Beyond the arc, the Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.9). They are eighth in 3-point percentage at 37.5%.
