The Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (19-15) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and MSG.

76ers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN and MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

76ers vs. Knicks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: 76ers 119 - Knicks 111

76ers vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for 76ers vs. Knicks

  • Pick ATS: 76ers (- 6.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-7.6)
  • Pick OU: Under (233.5)
  • Computer Predicted Total: 229.9
  • The 76ers' .697 ATS win percentage (23-10-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Knicks' .529 mark (18-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
  • Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 75% of the time. That's more often than New York covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).
  • New York and its opponents have exceeded the total 52.9% of the time this season (18 out of 34). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (21 out of 33).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the 76ers are 21-4, while the Knicks are 6-11 as moneyline underdogs.

76ers Performance Insights

  • The 76ers are posting 120.7 points per game this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really played well defensively, surrendering just 110.5 points per game (fourth-best).
  • With 44.2 rebounds per game, Philadelphia is 13th in the NBA. It gives up 43 rebounds per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • This season, the 76ers rank 21st in the league in assists, dishing out 25.5 per game.
  • With 14.3 forced turnovers per game, Philadelphia ranks fifth-best in the league. It ranks sixth in the league by averaging 12 turnovers per contest.
  • This year, the 76ers are making 12.2 threes per game (20th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.5% (eighth-ranked) from downtown.

Knicks Performance Insights

  • With 115.3 points scored per game and 113.3 points allowed, the Knicks are 15th in the NBA offensively and 12th defensively.
  • On the glass, New York is fifth-best in the league in rebounds (45.4 per game). It is second-best in rebounds conceded (40.7 per game).
  • The Knicks are third-worst in the NBA in assists (23.8 per game) in 2023-24.
  • In 2023-24, New York is eighth in the league in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and 19th in turnovers forced (12.9).
  • Beyond the arc, the Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.9). They are eighth in 3-point percentage at 37.5%.

