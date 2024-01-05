The Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (19-15) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and MSG.

76ers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN and MSG

ESPN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

76ers vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 119 - Knicks 111

76ers vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for 76ers vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 6.5)

76ers (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-7.6)

76ers (-7.6) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.9

The 76ers' .697 ATS win percentage (23-10-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Knicks' .529 mark (18-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 75% of the time. That's more often than New York covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).

New York and its opponents have exceeded the total 52.9% of the time this season (18 out of 34). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (21 out of 33).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the 76ers are 21-4, while the Knicks are 6-11 as moneyline underdogs.

76ers Performance Insights

The 76ers are posting 120.7 points per game this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really played well defensively, surrendering just 110.5 points per game (fourth-best).

With 44.2 rebounds per game, Philadelphia is 13th in the NBA. It gives up 43 rebounds per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

This season, the 76ers rank 21st in the league in assists, dishing out 25.5 per game.

With 14.3 forced turnovers per game, Philadelphia ranks fifth-best in the league. It ranks sixth in the league by averaging 12 turnovers per contest.

This year, the 76ers are making 12.2 threes per game (20th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.5% (eighth-ranked) from downtown.

Knicks Performance Insights

With 115.3 points scored per game and 113.3 points allowed, the Knicks are 15th in the NBA offensively and 12th defensively.

On the glass, New York is fifth-best in the league in rebounds (45.4 per game). It is second-best in rebounds conceded (40.7 per game).

The Knicks are third-worst in the NBA in assists (23.8 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, New York is eighth in the league in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and 19th in turnovers forced (12.9).

Beyond the arc, the Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.9). They are eighth in 3-point percentage at 37.5%.

