The Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) will be monitoring four players on the injury report heading into a Friday, January 5 matchup with the New York Knicks (19-15) at Wells Fargo Center, which begins at 7:30 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the 76ers earned a 110-97 win over the Bulls. Joel Embiid recorded 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for the 76ers.

The Knicks came out on top in their last matchup 116-100 against the Bulls on Wednesday. Julius Randle's team-high 35 points paced the Knicks in the win.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Robert Covington SF Questionable Knee 3.0 2.7 2.3 Robert Covington SF Questionable Knee 4.5 3.4 0.7 Furkan Korkmaz SG Questionable Illness 1.9 0.5 0.5 De'Anthony Melton PG Questionable Knee 12.1 4.0 3.2

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Malachi Flynn PG Out Ankle 5.1 2.1 2.4 Mitchell Robinson C Out For Season Ankle 6.2 10.3 0.7

76ers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN and MSG

ESPN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

