Will Andrei Svechnikov Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 5?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is Andrei Svechnikov going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Svechnikov stats and insights
- In five of 23 games this season, Svechnikov has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Capitals this season in one game (zero shots).
- He has three goals on the power play, and also eight assists.
- He has a 13.1% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 104 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Svechnikov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|16:04
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|16:48
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|3
|0
|16:07
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|17:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|20:33
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|15:58
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:23
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|12:58
|Home
|W 6-2
Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
