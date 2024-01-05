How to Watch Boise State vs. San Jose State on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) travel to face the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.
Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Boise State Stats Insights
- This season, the Broncos have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.
- In games Boise State shoots better than 43.6% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Spartans are the 297th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Broncos sit at 153rd.
- The Broncos record 75.8 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 71.4 the Spartans give up.
- When Boise State scores more than 71.4 points, it is 5-1.
San Jose State Stats Insights
- The Spartans' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (42.9%).
- San Jose State is 7-6 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 297th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 162nd.
- The Spartans average 9.9 more points per game (75.5) than the Broncos allow (65.6).
- When San Jose State gives up fewer than 75.8 points, it is 5-3.
Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Boise State averaged 5.7 more points per game (75.4) than it did when playing on the road (69.7).
- The Broncos gave up 60.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.5).
- Boise State drained 8.3 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.6% points better than it averaged on the road (7.5 threes per game, 34% three-point percentage).
San Jose State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, San Jose State scores 85 points per game. On the road, it averages 65.6.
- At home, the Spartans concede 74.5 points per game. On the road, they concede 74.
- At home, San Jose State drains 9.7 treys per game, 2.7 more than it averages away (7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.9%) than away (28.9%).
Boise State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 88-65
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/21/2023
|Washington State
|L 66-61
|Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
|12/29/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 85-63
|ExtraMile Arena
|1/5/2024
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/9/2024
|Colorado State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|1/12/2024
|@ Nevada
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
San Jose State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Montana
|L 86-75
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|12/20/2023
|Santa Clara
|W 81-78
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Wyoming
|L 75-73
|Arena-Auditorium
|1/5/2024
|Boise State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/9/2024
|San Diego State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
