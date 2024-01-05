Boise State vs. San Jose State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 5
The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will visit the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Boise State vs. San Jose State matchup.
Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Boise State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|San Jose State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-5.5)
|139.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-5.5)
|139.5
|-245
|+198
Boise State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends
- Boise State has compiled a 5-7-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Broncos and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 13 times this season.
- San Jose State has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.
- In the Spartans' 14 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.
Boise State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Boise State is 70th in the country. It is way higher than that, 52nd, according to computer rankings.
- The Broncos' national championship odds are the same now (+25000) compared to the beginning of the season (+25000).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Boise State has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.
