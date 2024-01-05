The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will visit the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Boise State vs. San Jose State matchup.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Boise State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline San Jose State Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-5.5) 139.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-5.5) 139.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boise State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Boise State has compiled a 5-7-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Broncos and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 13 times this season.

San Jose State has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

In the Spartans' 14 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

Boise State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Boise State is 70th in the country. It is way higher than that, 52nd, according to computer rankings.

The Broncos' national championship odds are the same now (+25000) compared to the beginning of the season (+25000).

Based on its moneyline odds, Boise State has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

