Brady Skjei will be among those on the ice Friday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Thinking about a wager on Skjei? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Brady Skjei vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Skjei Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Skjei has averaged 21:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Skjei has a goal in six games this year through 38 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 17 of 38 games this year, Skjei has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Skjei has an assist in 14 of 38 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Skjei's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Skjei going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Skjei Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 104 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 38 Games 4 24 Points 1 6 Goals 0 18 Assists 1

