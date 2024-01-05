Bristol, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Bristol, Virginia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bristol, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Abingdon High School at John Battle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bristol, VA
- Conference: Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Virginia High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bluefield, VA
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.