CAA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Hampton Pirates at Drexel Dragons 6:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 - Charleston (SC) Cougars at North Carolina A&T Aggies 6:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 - Campbell Camels at Stony Brook Seawolves 6:30 PM ET, Friday, January 5 SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo) Campbell Camels at Stony Brook Seawolves 6:30 PM ET, Friday, January 5 SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo) William & Mary Tribe at Monmouth Hawks 7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) William & Mary Tribe at Monmouth Hawks 7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Towson Tigers at Elon Phoenix 7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 - Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Northeastern Huskies 7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 NESN (Live stream on Fubo) Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Northeastern Huskies 7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 NESN (Live stream on Fubo) UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Hofstra Pride 7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 -

