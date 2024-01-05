Carroll, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Carroll, Virginia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Carroll, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alleghany High School at Carroll County High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Hillsville, VA
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
