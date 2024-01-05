Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Chesapeake, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chesapeake, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Deep Creek High School at Lakeland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Suffolk, VA

Suffolk, VA Conference: Southeastern

Southeastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Hickory High School at Great Bridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA Conference: Southeastern

Southeastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Grassfield High School at Indian River High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA Conference: Southeastern

Southeastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor High School at Oscar Smith High School