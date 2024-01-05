There is high school basketball competition in Falls Church, Virginia today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Falls Church, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Herndon High School at Marshall High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Falls Church, VA

Falls Church, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Meridian High School at Kettle Run High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Nokesville, VA

Nokesville, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Hayfield Secondary School at Falls Church High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Falls Church, VA

Falls Church, VA Conference: District 5

District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School at Justice High School