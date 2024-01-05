How to Watch the Hornets vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (15-21) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) on January 5, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info
|Bulls vs Hornets Injury Report
|Bulls vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Bulls vs Hornets Prediction
|Bulls vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Bulls vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Bulls vs Hornets Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
- Charlotte is 6-11 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at eighth.
- The Hornets' 110 points per game are just 2.1 fewer points than the 112.1 the Bulls give up.
- When it scores more than 112.1 points, Charlotte is 7-9.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Hornets are scoring fewer points at home (109.1 per game) than on the road (110.9). But they also are allowing fewer points at home (119) than away (121.9).
- In 2023-24 Charlotte is allowing 2.9 fewer points per game at home (119) than on the road (121.9).
- This season the Hornets are collecting fewer assists at home (24.9 per game) than away (25.6).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gordon Hayward
|Out
|Calf
|Mark Williams
|Out
|Back
|LaMelo Ball
|Out
|Ankle
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.