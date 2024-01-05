Top Player Prop Bets for Hornets vs. Bulls on January 5, 2024
Terry Rozier is one of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets square off at United Center on Friday (opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info
|Bulls vs Hornets Injury Report
|Bulls vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Bulls vs Hornets Prediction
|Bulls vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Bulls vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets
Terry Rozier Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -111)
|3.5 (Over: -143)
|7.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: -154)
- The 23.5-point over/under for Rozier on Friday is 0.6 lower than his scoring average.
- He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 3.5).
- Rozier's assist average -- 7.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Friday's prop bet (7.5).
- Rozier averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday.
Get Rozier gear at Fanatics!
Miles Bridges Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -115)
|6.5 (Over: -139)
|3.5 (Over: +102)
|2.5 (Over: +112)
- Miles Bridges has put up 20.0 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points fewer than Friday's over/under.
- He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (7.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).
- Bridges has averaged 3.0 assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).
- Bridges has knocked down 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.