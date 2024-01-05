Terry Rozier is one of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets square off at United Center on Friday (opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -143) 7.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -154)

The 23.5-point over/under for Rozier on Friday is 0.6 lower than his scoring average.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 3.5).

Rozier's assist average -- 7.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Friday's prop bet (7.5).

Rozier averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday.

Miles Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +112)

Miles Bridges has put up 20.0 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (7.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).

Bridges has averaged 3.0 assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Bridges has knocked down 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

