The Carolina Hurricanes will travel to face the Washington Capitals on Friday, January 5, with the Hurricanes having won four straight games.

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT will show this Hurricanes versus Capitals matchup.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/17/2023 Hurricanes Capitals 2-1 (F/SO) WAS

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes rank 15th in goals against, giving up 116 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.

The Hurricanes score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (129 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-1-3 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 38 goals during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 35 15 28 43 22 17 54% Seth Jarvis 38 13 14 27 13 24 43.6% Martin Necas 38 9 17 26 13 14 34.7% Michael Bunting 37 9 17 26 18 12 35.3% Brady Skjei 38 6 18 24 13 16 -

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals concede 2.9 goals per game (104 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

With 85 goals (2.4 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Capitals are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have given up three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 20 goals over that span.

Capitals Key Players