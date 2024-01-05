Friday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the heavily favored Carolina Hurricanes (21-13-4) and the Washington Capitals (18-12-6) at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia. The Hurricanes are -175 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Capitals (+145) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Betting Trends

Washington has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 15 of 36 games this season.

The Hurricanes have won 58.8% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (20-14).

The Capitals have been the underdog 24 times this season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 37.5%, of those games.

Carolina is 10-6 when it has played with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter (62.5% win percentage).

Washington is 6-5 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 4-6 6-4-0 6.2 3.80 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 3.80 2.50 15 39.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 3-7 4-6-0 6.0 2.00 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.00 3.00 7 26.9% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

