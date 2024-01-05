Seth Jarvis and Dylan Strome are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (43 points), via collected 15 goals and 28 assists.

Jarvis has picked up 27 points (0.7 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 14 assists.

Martin Necas' total of 26 points is via nine goals and 17 assists.

Frederik Andersen (4-1-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and an .894% save percentage (53rd in league).

Capitals Players to Watch

Alexander Ovechkin's eight goals and 16 assists in 36 contests give him 24 points on the season.

Strome's 22 points this season, including 13 goals and nine assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Washington.

This season, John Carlson has two goals and 18 assists for Carolina.

In the crease, Washington's Charlie Lindgren is 7-3-3 this season, collecting 414 saves and allowing 32 goals (2.3 goals against average) with a .928 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 8th 3.39 Goals Scored 2.36 30th 14th 3.05 Goals Allowed 2.89 11th 4th 33.3 Shots 27.8 28th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 30.9 20th 4th 27.27% Power Play % 13.73% 28th 8th 83.06% Penalty Kill % 81.08% 12th

