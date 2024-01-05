The Carolina Hurricanes (21-13-4) hit the road to play the Washington Capitals (18-12-6) at Capital One Arena on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT. The Hurricanes have won four straight games.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-175) Capitals (+145) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 20 of their 34 games when favored on the moneyline this season (58.8%).

Carolina has a 10-6 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

The Hurricanes have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 21 of 38 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 129 (6th) Goals 85 (31st) 116 (15th) Goals Allowed 104 (8th) 36 (2nd) Power Play Goals 14 (30th) 21 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (10th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Carolina has gone 6-1-3 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Carolina went over in six of its past 10 games.

The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this game's over/under.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their season average.

The Hurricanes create the sixth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 129 this season.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in total goals against, allowing 3.0 goals per game (116 total) in league action.

Their goal differential (+13) ranks them 11th in the NHL.

