Sebastian Aho and Alexander Ovechkin are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals meet at Capital One Arena on Friday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Aho has been a big player for Carolina this season, with 43 points in 35 games.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Jan. 2 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 30 1 2 3 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 28 0 4 4 2 at Predators Dec. 27 1 3 4 2 vs. Islanders Dec. 23 1 0 1 1

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's top contributors through 38 games, with 13 goals and 14 assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Jan. 2 0 0 0 4 at Maple Leafs Dec. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 28 0 0 0 5 at Predators Dec. 27 1 1 2 1 vs. Islanders Dec. 23 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Ovechkin has scored eight goals (0.2 per game) and collected 16 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Washington offense with 24 total points (0.7 per game). He averages 3.7 shots per game, shooting 6%.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Jan. 3 0 2 2 3 at Penguins Jan. 2 1 0 1 4 vs. Predators Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 4

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Dylan Strome is one of the top contributors for Washington with 22 total points (0.6 per game), with 13 goals and nine assists in 36 games.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Jan. 3 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Jan. 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Predators Dec. 30 0 1 1 1 at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 0

