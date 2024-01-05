Joel Embiid could make a big impact for the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, against the New York Knicks.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time on the court, a 110-97 win over the Bulls, Embiid had 31 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Embiid's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 33.5 34.8 39.3 Rebounds 11.5 11.8 12.8 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.4 PRA -- 52.8 57.5 PR -- 46.6 52.1 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Embiid's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Knicks

Embiid has taken 21.7 shots per game this season and made 11.7 per game, which account for 19.2% and 21.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.2 threes per game, or 7.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The 76ers rank 24th in possessions per game with 102.8. His opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked 12th in the league, giving up 113.3 points per game.

On the glass, the Knicks have allowed 40.7 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the NBA.

Giving up 25.9 assists per contest, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Knicks are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Joel Embiid vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 38 35 11 6 0 2 1 2/5/2023 36 31 14 3 1 1 0 12/25/2022 34 35 8 1 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.