The New York Knicks, with Julius Randle, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time on the court, a 116-100 win over the Bulls, Randle tallied 35 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Randle, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.4 29.0 Rebounds 9.5 9.5 9.0 Assists 3.5 4.7 2.9 PRA -- 38.6 40.9 PR -- 33.9 38 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Randle's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Julius Randle Insights vs. the 76ers

Randle is responsible for taking 20.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.4 per game.

Randle is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Randle's Knicks average 101.0 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 102.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked fourth in the NBA, allowing 110.5 points per contest.

On the boards, the 76ers have conceded 43.0 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are ranked 10th in the league, conceding 25.4 per game.

Allowing 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Julius Randle vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 37 30 10 3 5 0 0 2/5/2023 34 24 9 7 1 0 0 12/25/2022 40 35 8 4 4 1 2 11/4/2022 37 17 10 5 1 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.