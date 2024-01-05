King George, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in King George, Virginia is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
King George, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caroline High School at King George High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: King George, VA
- Conference: Battlefield
- How to Stream: Watch Here
