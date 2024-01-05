Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 5
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena as 4.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 108
Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Player Props
|How to Watch Lakers vs Grizzlies
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Lakers (- 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-8.3)
- Pick OU:
Under (225.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 224.4
- The Lakers have put together a 15-20-0 ATS record this season compared to the 13-21-0 mark of the Grizzlies.
- Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 54.5% of the time. That's more often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (46.7%).
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 51.4% of the time this season (18 out of 35), which is more often than Memphis' games have (13 out of 34).
- The Lakers have a .636 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-8) this season while the Grizzlies have a .238 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-16).
Lakers Performance Insights
- The Lakers are scoring 113.7 points per game (19th-ranked in NBA) this year, while giving up 114.6 points per contest (16th-ranked).
- Los Angeles is 15th in the NBA with 43.7 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 21st with 44.5 rebounds allowed per contest.
- The Lakers are averaging 27.4 assists per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2023-24.
- Los Angeles is committing 13.6 turnovers per game (21st-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 13.0 turnovers per contest (18th-ranked).
- The Lakers have struggled to sink threes, ranking third-worst in the league with 10.7 threes made per game. They rank 24th with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown this year.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Grizzlies are the worst squad in the league (106.9 points per game). On defense, they are 13th (113.4 points conceded per game).
- In 2023-24, Memphis is 24th in the NBA in rebounds (42.0 per game) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (46.1).
- At 24.0 assists per game, the Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the NBA.
- In terms of turnovers, Memphis is 22nd in the NBA in committing them (13.7 per game). It is fourth-best in forcing them (14.6 per game).
- In 2023-24 the Grizzlies are 11th in the league in 3-point makes (12.9 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (33.3%).
