The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena as 4.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 108

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 4.5)

Lakers (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-8.3)

Lakers (-8.3) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.4

The Lakers have put together a 15-20-0 ATS record this season compared to the 13-21-0 mark of the Grizzlies.

Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 54.5% of the time. That's more often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (46.7%).

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 51.4% of the time this season (18 out of 35), which is more often than Memphis' games have (13 out of 34).

The Lakers have a .636 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-8) this season while the Grizzlies have a .238 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-16).

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers are scoring 113.7 points per game (19th-ranked in NBA) this year, while giving up 114.6 points per contest (16th-ranked).

Los Angeles is 15th in the NBA with 43.7 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 21st with 44.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Lakers are averaging 27.4 assists per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2023-24.

Los Angeles is committing 13.6 turnovers per game (21st-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 13.0 turnovers per contest (18th-ranked).

The Lakers have struggled to sink threes, ranking third-worst in the league with 10.7 threes made per game. They rank 24th with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown this year.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Offensively, the Grizzlies are the worst squad in the league (106.9 points per game). On defense, they are 13th (113.4 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, Memphis is 24th in the NBA in rebounds (42.0 per game) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (46.1).

At 24.0 assists per game, the Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Memphis is 22nd in the NBA in committing them (13.7 per game). It is fourth-best in forcing them (14.6 per game).

In 2023-24 the Grizzlies are 11th in the league in 3-point makes (12.9 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (33.3%).

