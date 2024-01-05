The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -4.5 228.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 228.5 combined points in 19 of 35 games this season.

The average total in Los Angeles' games this season is 228.3, 0.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Lakers have gone 15-20-0 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 14 (63.6%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 9-2, a 81.8% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Lakers have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has played nine games this season that have had more than 228.5 combined points scored.

Memphis' games this season have had an average of 220.3 points, 8.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Memphis is 13-21-0 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (23.8%) in those games.

Memphis has a record of 3-10, a 23.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 19 54.3% 113.7 220.6 114.6 228 229.4 Grizzlies 9 26.5% 106.9 220.6 113.4 228 224.6

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers are 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall in their last 10 contests.

Seven of Lakers' last 10 outings have hit the over.

In home games, Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread (7-9-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (8-11-0).

The Lakers put up 113.7 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 113.4 the Grizzlies give up.

When Los Angeles totals more than 113.4 points, it is 9-6 against the spread and 11-4 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over three times.

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (4-12-0). Away, it is .500 (9-9-0).

The Grizzlies average 7.7 fewer points per game (106.9) than the Lakers give up to opponents (114.6).

Memphis is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 114.6 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 15-20 6-5 18-17 Grizzlies 13-21 7-8 13-21

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies 113.7 Points Scored (PG) 106.9 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 9-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 11-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 114.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.4 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 5-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-7 8-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.