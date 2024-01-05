The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) have five players on the injury report, including Anthony Davis, in their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Lakers suffered a 110-96 loss to the Heat. In the Lakers' loss, Davis led the way with a team-high 29 points (adding 17 rebounds and six assists).

The Grizzlies are coming off of a 116-111 loss to the Raptors in their last game on Wednesday. Ja Morant recorded 28 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for the Grizzlies.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 5.4 1 3 LeBron James SF Questionable Ankle 24.8 7.4 7.4 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Ankle 25.4 12.4 3.3 Rui Hachimura PF Out Calf 11.6 3.7 1 D'Angelo Russell PG Questionable Tailbone 14.8 2.9 6.3

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Vince Williams Jr. SG Questionable Foot 5.4 5 1.6 Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Derrick Rose PG Out Hamstring 8.4 1.8 3.4

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -4.5 228.5

