Lee, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Lee, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Lee, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomas Walker High School at John I. Burton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Norton, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gate City High School at Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Jonesville, VA
- Conference: Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
