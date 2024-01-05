Manassas, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Manassas, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Manassas, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seton School at North Cross High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Conference: VISAA Division 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Osbourn Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Manassas, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gar-Field High School at Colgan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patriot High School at Unity Reed High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Conference: Cedar Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
