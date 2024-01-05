Will Martin Necas Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 5?
When the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Martin Necas find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Necas stats and insights
- Necas has scored in eight of 38 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has attempted six shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Necas has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
- Necas' shooting percentage is 10.2%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 104 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Necas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|17:03
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|18:58
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:08
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|16:31
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|20:40
|Away
|W 2-1
Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
