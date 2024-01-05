Michael Bunting and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Capital One Arena. There are prop bets for Bunting available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Michael Bunting vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

Bunting's plus-minus this season, in 14:18 per game on the ice, is -9.

In nine of 37 games this year, Bunting has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bunting has a point in 19 games this season (out of 37), including multiple points six times.

Bunting has an assist in 14 of 37 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Bunting's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Bunting going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bunting Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 104 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 37 Games 4 26 Points 2 9 Goals 1 17 Assists 1

