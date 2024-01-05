Norfolk, Virginia has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Norfolk, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Petersburg High School at Lake Taylor High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 5

5:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at North Cobb Christian School