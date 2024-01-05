There is an intriguing high school game -- Catholic High School vs. Northeastern High School -- in Virginia Beach, VA on Friday, January 5, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Northeastern vs. Catholic Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Virginia Beach County Games Today

Floyd E. Kellam High School at Bayside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Conference: Beach

How to Stream: Watch Here

Kempsville High School at Salem High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Conference: Beach

How to Stream: Watch Here

Frank W. Cox High School at Landstown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Run High School at Ocean Lakes High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Conference: Beach

How to Stream: Watch Here

First Colonial High School at Tallwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Conference: Beach

How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Pasquotank County Games Today

Pungo Christian Academy at The Albemarle School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

Location: Elizabeth City, NC

How to Stream: Watch Here

Pasquotank County High School at Hertford County High School