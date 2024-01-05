Orange, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Orange, Virginia is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orange County High School at Fluvanna County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Palmyra, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
