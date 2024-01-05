In Powhatan, Virginia, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Powhatan, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Amelia County High School at Randolph-Henry High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5

5:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte Court House, VA

Charlotte Court House, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Amelia County High School at Randolph-Henry High School