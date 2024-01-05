Prince William, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Prince William, Virginia today? We've got you covered.
Prince William, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Freedom High School - Woodbridge at Forest Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freedom High School - South Riding at Battlefield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Haymarket, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian High School at Kettle Run High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gar-Field High School at Colgan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Potomac Senior High School at Woodbridge Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patriot High School at Unity Reed High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Conference: Cedar Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
