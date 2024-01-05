Roanoke, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Roanoke, Virginia today, we've got you covered here.
Roanoke, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seton School at North Cross High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Conference: VISAA Division 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roanoke Valley Christian School at Westover Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Danville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lord Botetourt High School at William Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Vinton, VA
- Conference: Blue Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Fleming High School at Northside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Conference: Blue Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blacksburg High School at Cave Spring High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hidden Valley High School at Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
