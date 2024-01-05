When the Carolina Hurricanes play the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Sebastian Aho find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

In 13 of 35 games this season, Aho has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted three shots in one game against the Capitals this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play, Aho has accumulated four goals and 14 assists.

Aho's shooting percentage is 14.4%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 104 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Rangers 1 0 1 16:02 Away W 6-1 12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 18:43 Away W 3-2 12/28/2023 Canadiens 4 0 4 18:04 Home W 5-3 12/27/2023 Predators 4 1 3 18:33 Away W 5-2 12/23/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 17:13 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 3 0 3 17:10 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 24:39 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 1 1 0 19:22 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:20 Away W 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

