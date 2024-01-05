Seth Jarvis will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals meet on Friday at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Jarvis' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Seth Jarvis vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis has averaged 18:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

In 10 of 38 games this season, Jarvis has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Jarvis has a point in 18 of 38 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 12 of 38 games this year, Jarvis has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 54.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 104 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 38 Games 4 27 Points 1 13 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.