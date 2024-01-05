Shenandoah, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Shenandoah, Virginia. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Shenandoah, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mountain View High School at Madison County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Madison County, VA
- Conference: Bull Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Woodstock at Luray High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Luray, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strasburg High School at Rappahannock County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Washington, VA
- Conference: Bull Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
