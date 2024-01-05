Will Stefan Noesen Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 5?
Will Stefan Noesen score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Noesen stats and insights
- Noesen has scored in 10 of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.
- Noesen averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.7%.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 104 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Noesen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|13:36
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|13:09
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|13:08
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|12:54
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:16
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|15:38
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:38
|Away
|W 2-1
Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
