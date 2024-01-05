Teuvo Teravainen will be among those on the ice Friday when his Carolina Hurricanes meet the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. If you're considering a wager on Teravainen against the Capitals, we have lots of info to help.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Teravainen has averaged 16:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Teravainen has scored a goal in a game 10 times this year over 38 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Teravainen has a point in 15 of 38 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Teravainen has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 38 games played, including multiple assists once.

Teravainen has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Teravainen has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 104 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 38 Games 4 21 Points 3 13 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

