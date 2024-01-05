Friday's contest between the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) and Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) squaring off at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 76-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on January 5.

Based on our computer prediction, Butler should cover the spread, which is listed at 5.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 144.5 total.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Line: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -225, Butler +185

UConn vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 76, Butler 74

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Butler

Pick ATS: Butler (+5.5)



Butler (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



UConn has an 8-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Butler, who is 7-6-0 ATS. Both the Huskies and the Bulldogs are 7-6-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The teams combine to score 165.3 points per game, 20.8 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 contests, UConn is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Butler has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 19.5 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.1 points per game (35th in college basketball) and give up 63.6 per contest (26th in college basketball).

UConn records 39.3 rebounds per game (72nd in college basketball) while allowing 28.9 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.4 boards per game.

UConn makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball), 2.6 more than its opponents (5.8).

The Huskies score 109.7 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball), while giving up 84 points per 100 possessions (59th in college basketball).

UConn and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 9.6 per game (31st in college basketball) and force 10.5 (306th in college basketball play).

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 10.3 points per game (posting 82.2 points per game, 44th in college basketball, and allowing 71.9 per outing, 196th in college basketball) and have a +145 scoring differential.

Butler pulls down 38.1 rebounds per game (115th in college basketball) while conceding 36.5 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

Butler hits 8.1 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball) at a 34.4% rate (144th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make, shooting 31.1% from deep.

Butler has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 10.4 (61st in college basketball) while forcing 12 (185th in college basketball).

