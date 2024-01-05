UConn vs. Butler: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 5
The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) will look to build on a six-game home winning run when hosting the UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, airing at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Butler matchup in this article.
UConn vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
UConn vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Butler Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-4.5)
|144.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|UConn (-5.5)
|144.5
|-210
|+172
UConn vs. Butler Betting Trends
- UConn has compiled an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 14 times this season.
- Butler is 7-6-0 ATS this year.
- Bulldogs games have gone over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1300
- UConn is fourth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1300), much higher than its computer rankings (19th-best).
- The Huskies were +1600 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1300, which is the 52nd-biggest change in the country.
- UConn has a 7.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Butler Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- The Bulldogs have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +40000 at the start of the season to +40000.
- The implied probability of Butler winning the national championship, based on its +40000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
