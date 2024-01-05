The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) will look to build on a six-game home winning run when hosting the UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, airing at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Butler matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

UConn vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Butler Betting Trends

UConn has compiled an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 14 times this season.

Butler is 7-6-0 ATS this year.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1300

+1300 UConn is fourth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1300), much higher than its computer rankings (19th-best).

The Huskies were +1600 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1300, which is the 52nd-biggest change in the country.

UConn has a 7.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 The Bulldogs have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +40000 at the start of the season to +40000.

The implied probability of Butler winning the national championship, based on its +40000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

