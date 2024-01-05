The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Washington, Virginia today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Holston High School at Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Glade Spring, VA

Glade Spring, VA Conference: Hogoheegee

Hogoheegee How to Stream: Watch Here

Abingdon High School at John Battle High School