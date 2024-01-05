Friday's game features the Monmouth Hawks (7-4) and the William & Mary Tribe (4-7) clashing at OceanFirst Bank Center (on January 5) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-58 victory for Monmouth.

The Tribe's most recent game was a 76-43 loss to Virginia Tech on Thursday.

William & Mary vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

William & Mary vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Monmouth 65, William & Mary 58

Other CAA Predictions

William & Mary Schedule Analysis

The Tribe's signature win this season came in a 59-57 victory over the Florida International Panthers on November 26.

William & Mary has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

Based on the RPI, the Hawks have two losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 94th-most in the country.

William & Mary 2023-24 Best Wins

59-57 on the road over Florida International (No. 196) on November 26

63-53 over Tennessee State (No. 328) on November 24

86-49 at home over Longwood (No. 348) on December 17

81-53 on the road over Navy (No. 350) on December 3

William & Mary Leaders

Nylah Young: 16.5 PTS, 47.1 FG%

16.5 PTS, 47.1 FG% Bella Nascimento: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)

13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64) Kayla Rolph: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Cassidy Geddes: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39) Kayla Beckwith: 4.5 PTS, 46.5 FG%

William & Mary Performance Insights

The Tribe's -33 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.2 points per game (231st in college basketball) while giving up 66.2 per contest (230th in college basketball).

The Tribe are scoring more points at home (68.4 per game) than away (58.0).

At home, William & Mary concedes 66.8 points per game. On the road, it concedes 68.2.

