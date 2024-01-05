William & Mary vs. Monmouth Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 5
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game features the Monmouth Hawks (7-4) and the William & Mary Tribe (4-7) clashing at OceanFirst Bank Center (on January 5) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-58 victory for Monmouth.
The Tribe's most recent game was a 76-43 loss to Virginia Tech on Thursday.
William & Mary vs. Monmouth Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
- How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
William & Mary vs. Monmouth Score Prediction
- Prediction: Monmouth 65, William & Mary 58
Other CAA Predictions
- UNC Wilmington vs Hofstra
- Hampton vs Drexel
- Campbell vs Stony Brook
- Charleston (SC) vs N.C. A&T
- Delaware vs Northeastern
William & Mary Schedule Analysis
- The Tribe's signature win this season came in a 59-57 victory over the Florida International Panthers on November 26.
- William & Mary has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).
- Based on the RPI, the Hawks have two losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 94th-most in the country.
William & Mary 2023-24 Best Wins
- 59-57 on the road over Florida International (No. 196) on November 26
- 63-53 over Tennessee State (No. 328) on November 24
- 86-49 at home over Longwood (No. 348) on December 17
- 81-53 on the road over Navy (No. 350) on December 3
William & Mary Leaders
- Nylah Young: 16.5 PTS, 47.1 FG%
- Bella Nascimento: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)
- Kayla Rolph: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Cassidy Geddes: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)
- Kayla Beckwith: 4.5 PTS, 46.5 FG%
William & Mary Performance Insights
- The Tribe's -33 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.2 points per game (231st in college basketball) while giving up 66.2 per contest (230th in college basketball).
- The Tribe are scoring more points at home (68.4 per game) than away (58.0).
- At home, William & Mary concedes 66.8 points per game. On the road, it concedes 68.2.
